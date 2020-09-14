Virat Kohli has looked confident and relaxed ever since Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started their preseason camp for Indian Premier League 13. The RCB and team India captain has looked in jovial mood through the preseason practice sessions and has also been updating his fans about his time in the UAE with regular posts. From uploading a video of him fine-shaping his cricket bats to enjoying time with the other teammates post the practice session, the RCB skipper has been keeping his fans updated with regular posts as he prepares for IPL 2020. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

In his most recent post, Kohli is focused on his batting. The 31-year-old looks ready and eager to perform well with the bat and on the field this IPL 2020 and lead his team to a maiden IPL title. Kohli shared a picture of him batting and another where he can be seen practising fielding drills. The RCB skipper captioned it “Focus” while also attaching an ‘eye’ and a ‘target-hit’ emoji. He is certainly focused as IPL 2020 approaches its kick-off day. Father-to-be Virat Kohli’s Comment on Anushka Sharma's Latest Instagram Post is Pure Love!

Virat Kohli Focussed

View this post on Instagram Focus 👁️🎯 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 14, 2020 at 7:28am PDT

Kohli-led RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. Kohli and Co will certainly eye revenge of their 2016 final defeat to the same opponents and hope to start their IPL 2020 journey with a major win. Meanwhile, Kohli is already the all-time highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5412 runs from 169 innings. He has five centuries and 35 fifties to his name and he will hope to add more as RCB mount another title challenge.

