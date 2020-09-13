Anushka Sharma took to Instagram as she shared a picture of her flaunting the baby bump. The actress and Virat Kohli recently had announced that the couple is expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Anushka shared a picture of her caressing her baby bump and wrote, "nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Anushka’s post received love not just from fans and colleagues but from her husband as well. Kohli was quick to comment on his wife’s post. "My whole world in one frame,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain wrote with a heart emoji. IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Shapes His Cricket Bats Using a Saw, Hardik Pandya Makes Special Request to RCB Captain (Watch Video).

Here’s Anushka Sharma’s Post

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Comment

Virat Kohli's comment (Photo Credits: @anushkasharma/Instagram)

Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Kohli will once again lead RCB, who are yet to win an IPL title. Kohli like her Indian cricketers will be seen in action for the first time since the lockdown was implemented due to coronavirus pandemic.

