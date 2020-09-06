The official Indian Premier League 2020 schedule is finally out now. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier had already notified that the IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards and will end on November 10. The board has now released the full schedule for IPL 2020 with timetable to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face-off against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 campaign begins on September 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, RCB’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 2 with a match against Delhi Capitals. The Virat Kohli-led side finished last in the IPL 2019 and the team will be looking to change the fortunes this season. RCB will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Out Full RCB Schedule in PDF.

Check Out RCB’s IPL 2020 Schedule

RCB Squad for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli (c), Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahamad, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe.

Royal Challengers Bangalore despite consisting of quality players have struggled in the IPL. The Bengaluru-based franchise has never won an IPL title. With IPL 2020 being held in the UAE, RCB will be coming their they lift their maiden IPL title.

