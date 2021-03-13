India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I match which visitors won quite comprehensively by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Kohli was out for a five-ball duck after lofting an Adil Rashid delivery straight to Chris Jordan at mid-off. This was only the third time Kohli was out without scoring in T20I cricket. His dismissal for a duck inspired Uttarakhand police to raise awareness against rash driving. The official Twitter handle of the Uttarakhand police cited Kohli’s dismissal to advice people against rash driving. Fans Troll Virat Kohli After Indian Skipper Gets Dismissed For Duck in 1st T20I Against England.

Kohli was dismissed by Adil Rashid in the third delivery of the third over of India’s innings. The Indian captain had been unsettled by a Jofra Archer short ball, which hit him on the gloves, in the previous over. Kohli tried to take on Rashid but perished after offering Jordan a simple catch at mid-off. While the country was sad about Kohli’s dismissal for a duck, Uttarakhand Police took the time to raise awareness about rash driving citing Kohli’s dismissal. KL Rahul Displays Brilliant Piece of Fielding to Save a Sixer During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021, Netizens Hail Punjab Kings Captain (Watch Video).

The Uttarakhand police tweeted a picture of Kohli walking back after his dismissal with his helmet still on and wrote a message in Hindi that translates to “Just wearing a helmet is not enough. It’s imperative to drive with total concentration, or you can also get out on zero like Kohli.” Take a look at their post.

Uttarakhand Police Raises Awareness Against Rash Driving

India, meanwhile, were crushed by England in the opening T20I match of the five-game series after a batting collapse left them with only 124 runs after being asked to bat first. England then smashed the target in 15.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to take the lead. Jason Roy, who was earlier not picked at the IPL 2021 player auction for his weakness against spin bowling, was the top scorer for the visitors with 49 runs from 32 balls while Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with 3/23 in his four-over spell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).