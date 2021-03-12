Virat Kohli’s poor form with the bat continues as the Indian skipper was dismissed for cheap in the 1st T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12, 2021). The 32-year-old failed to disturb the scoreboard before he was sent packing by Adil Rashid in the third over of the game for his 28th duck in international cricket. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 1st T20I, 2021.

The Indian skipper failed to make any significant scores in the Test series and carried that poor run of form in the T20Is as well as he was dismissed for a duck by Adil Rashid. Struggling to score runs, the 32-year-old tried to break free and go over the mid-off region but wasn’t able to get the required elevation and gave an easy catch for Chris Jordan, who didn’t make any mistake.

Kohli Also Rested

Virat Kohli will be resting too : Rohit Sharma https://t.co/8cswiRYiFg — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 12, 2021

Set For RSWS Debut?

💯 chances of #ViratKohli playing for India legends next season of Road Safety World Series #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/5KKoBi6k4S — D (@dhruviiin) March 12, 2021

Consecutive Ducks

First time Virat Kohli got out for two consecutive Ducks in International Cricket. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 12, 2021

Not Our Kohli

#INDvEND After seeing Virat Kohli getting out on Ducks frequently pic.twitter.com/wF87JndTIA — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 12, 2021

A Little Pun

Anushka Sharma: Why did you get out? Virat Kohli: Adil hai mushkil 😥 #INDvENG — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has struggled to score massive runs in recent times and hasn’t scored a century in his previous 37 matches in international cricket. Following his dismissal in the last Test match against England, this is the first time that the Indian skipper has been dismissed for consecutive dicks in international cricket.

Speaking of the game, India are in a poor position at the moment, losing three quick wickets inside the power-play. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be looking to rebuild the Indian innings, with the latter already starting with positive intent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).