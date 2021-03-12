England registered a comprehensive victory against India in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Set a paltry target of 125, the visitors reached it in the 16th over with eight wickets to spare. Opening batsman Jason Roy provided England with a quick start as the visitors never looked out of control in their chase. Earlier, England bowlers bowled with discipline to restrict India to a below par score 124 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. India vs England Highlights 1st T20I, 2021.

Opting to bowl first, Jofra Archer made an early inroad as he removed KL Rahul in the second over. Soon Adil Rashid accounted for Virat Kohli and to make things worse, the home side were left tottering at 20 for three after Mark Wood dismissed Shikhar Dhawan.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then tried to stitch a partnership but couldn’t add much as Ben Stokes removed the former. England kept picking wickets and controlled the run flow. Shreyas Iyer was the stand out performer with the bat as he scored 67 off 48 balls. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from the series opener. KL Rahul Displays Brilliant Piece of Fielding to Save a Sixer During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021, Netizens Hail Punjab Kings Captain (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Stat Highlights

# Yuzvendra Chahal became India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is as he surpassed Jasprit Bumrah.

# For the first time that both Indian openers were dismissed bowled in a T20I match at home.

# Adil Rashid opened the bowling for England in T20Is for the first time.

# Shreyas Iyer scored his third half-century in T20Is.

# This was England’s 8th win over India in T20Is out of 15 matches.

England openers Roy and Jos Buttler 72 runs for the first wicket to further dent and take the game away from India. Roy missed out on his half-century by just one run while Buttler, Malan and Bairstow chipped in with 28, 24, and 26 respectively.

