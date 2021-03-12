KL Rahul might have had a poor outing with the bat, but made sure to contribute with his fielding. The Punjab Kings skipper displayed a brilliant piece of fielding at the boundary when Axar Patel was handling the bowling duties. So Jos Buttler came down the pitch and couldn’t connect to the bat quite well. The Punjab Captains came underneath as England batsman played a lofted drive and skied it up. KL Rahul got the ball but made sure to throw it away into the ropes before he could lose his balance. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 1st T20I, 2021.

The two openers realised that KL Rahul was around and thus ran for a couple of runs. The incident happened during the first ball of the 4th over. The video of the brilliant piece of fielding went viral on social media. The fans couldn't stop going gaga over the shot and they praised him on social media. First, we shall have a look at the video of the fielding and then the tweets on social media.

England won the toss and elected to field first. India made 124 runs and lost seven wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest contributor for the team as he made 67 runs from 48 balls.

