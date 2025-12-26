Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has once again demonstrated his exceptional form, registering his sixth consecutive fifty-plus score in 50-over cricket during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. This remarkable consistency was on display in a recent match against Gujarat, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most prolific batsmen in the format.

The Consistent Run

Kohli's latest half-century marks a significant milestone, extending his impressive streak of scores above 50 in the 50-over format. This sustained run of form underscores his ability to contribute substantially with the bat, irrespective of the opponent or tournament stage.

The achievement highlights a period of strong performance for the seasoned batsman, who has consistently found ways to put runs on the board.

Performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Playing against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Kohli anchored his team's innings with another crucial fifty-plus contribution. While specific match details regarding the outcome were not immediately available, his individual performance remained a key highlight, providing stability and impetus to his side.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's premier domestic 50-over competition, serving as an important platform for players to showcase their readiness for higher honours.

Context of Form

This consistent run in domestic 50-over cricket follows a period where Kohli has frequently showcased his rhythm across various formats. His ability to convert starts into significant scores has been a hallmark of his career, and this current streak reaffirms his place among the world's elite batsmen.

Such sustained performance in a competitive domestic tournament sends a strong signal regarding his current cricketing prowess.

A Batting Legacy

Virat Kohli's career has been defined by his hunger for runs and his ability to perform under pressure. Achieving six consecutive fifty-plus scores in 50-over cricket highlights not just a temporary surge in form, but a deep-seated consistency that has been a cornerstone of his legendary status in the sport. Such streaks are rare in professional cricket and speak volumes about a player's focus and skill.

