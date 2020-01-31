Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur Combine to Run Out Colin Munro, Watch Video of Relay Throw During IND vs NZ 4th T20I

Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty)

Just after India posted a total of 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand. Just when Colin Munro was blazing guns, for his side, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur got involved in a relay and the Indian captain implemented a run out to dismiss the Kiwi batsman. The incident happened when Shivam Dube was handling the bowling duties in the 11th over. Dube bowled wide and the batsman slapped away to the sweeper cover and Kohli was at short cover. The batsmen came for a couple of runs. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Shardul Thakur threw it from the deep cover to Virat Kohli and he threw it to Colin Munro. The Indian skipper perfectly aimed it at the stumps. Direct throw and Munro was sent packing for 64 runs. Thus Kiwis were a couple of wickets down for the score of 97 runs. The video of the run-out was shared online by the fans on social media as they praised him for pulling off a stunner.

Talking about the match, it ended with a tie once again and India won the Super Over. In the Super over the Kiwis team had Tim Seifert and Colin Munro were the ones who came to bat and made a total of 13 runs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were the ones who pulled it off for the Indians with the loss of one wicket.