New Zealand produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat India by 50 runs in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026. Despite a record-breaking late-innings blitz from Shivam Dube, the hosts were bundled out for 165 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Mitchell Santner's side, having already lost the series, showed resilience to defend a massive total of 215, marking their first victory of the tourney and narrowing the series deficit to 3-1.

Black Caps Post Formidable Total

Opting to bowl first, India struggled to contain a revamped New Zealand opening pair. Tim Seifert was the primary aggressor, smashing 62 off 36 balls, while Devon Conway provided steady support with a brisk 44. Together, they stitched a 100-run opening stand in just 8.2 overs, setting the foundation for a mammoth score.

Although Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi managed to pull things back during the middle overs, a late cameo from Daryl Mitchell (39* off 18) propelled the visitors past the 200-run mark. New Zealand finished their 20 overs at 215/7, leaving India with a steep mountain to climb.

India’s Top Order Collapses

India’s chase began disastrously. Opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry on the very first ball, and captain Suryakumar Yadav followed shortly after, falling to a sharp caught-and-bowled by Jacob Duffy for 8.

With the required run rate soaring, India found themselves reeling at 82/5 after 11 overs. Sanju Samson (24) and Rinku Singh (39) attempted to reconstruct the innings, but Mitchell Santner's three-wicket haul effectively broke the spine of the Indian middle order.

Dube’s Historic Blitz in Vain

The only significant resistance came from Shivam Dube, who staged a remarkable solo assault. Dube reached his half-century in just 15 balls, the third-fastest for an Indian in T20I history. His explosive 65 off 23 deliveries, which included seven sixes, briefly reignited hopes of an improbable comeback.

However, a freak run-out at the non-striker’s end ended Dube's stay, and the Indian tail collapsed shortly thereafter. New Zealand's bowlers remained disciplined, with Jacob Duffy taking the final wicket to bowl India out for 165 in 18.4 overs.

