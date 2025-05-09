Mumbai, May 9: The Indian cricket fraternity came in unison to salute the "courage and resilience" of the Indian armed forces, who are standing tall on the frontline in safeguarding the nation. Thursday’s IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to the ongoing military tension between India and Pakistan. On Friday, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2025 indefinitely. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Other IPL Teams Applaud Indian Armed Forces.

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli took to social media to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Virat Kohli Instagram Post

Virat Kohli's instagram story (Photo Credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

"We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."

Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Indian Armed Forces

Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe 🇮🇳 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 9, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Bows to Indian Armed Forces

Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed, at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at borders. We thank you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 9, 2025

RP Singh Backs Indian Armed Forces

Saluting the courage & sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces! 🇮🇳 You stand guard, we stand united. Jai Hind! 🙏 #ProudOfOurForces #JaiHind — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 9, 2025

All-rounder Krunal Pandya wrote on X, "So proud of our armed forces, saluting their bravery to keep us all safe. Jai Hind"

Krunal Pandya Lauds Indian Armed Forces

So proud of our armed forces, saluting their bravery to keep us all safe. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 9, 2025

Mayank Agarwal Backs Indian Armed Forces

Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Indian Armed Forces

Venkatesh Prasad Praises BCCI for Suspending IPL

Wonderful decision by the @BCCI to suspend the IPL indefinitely . Nation always first and a great recognition for all our forces. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 9, 2025

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems. Pakistan triggered the war and the Indian forces launched retaliatory attacks. IPL 2025 Suspended For One Week, BCCI Issues Official Statement Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

