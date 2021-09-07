One of the most striking highlights of India's magnificent victory against England in the Oval Test on Monday was Virat Kohli's emphatic and energetic celebrations. Much like in the Lord's Test, the Indian captain was pumped up all day, made some really effective tactical decisions and watched his bowlers run through the English batting line-up and winning the match by 157 runs. While most of his actions on the field were animated and energetic, Kohli was seen pulling out the trumpet-like celebration after Ravindra Jadeja rattled Haseeb Hameed's off-stump and after Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant yorker to castle Jonny Bairstow. Pictures of him doing the trumpet celebration went viral on social media and fans have stated differing opinions on this, which was reportedly directed at the 'Barmy Army', a section of English fans. However, Wasim Jaffer, reacting to one such report, seemed to 'correct' a headline by a media report which read, '‘Classless’: World divided as Virat Kohli trolls Barmy Army after embarrassing England.'India’s Oval Test Match Victory Pictures: Have a Look at Virat Kohli and Team Celebrating in Style

Jaffer, who has been pretty active on social media, edited this statement and share a 'fixed' version of the headline, which read, "Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win. Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket."

See his tweet here:

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win. Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/LivwgPcUtv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

The Barmy Army, however, saw the funny side of this incident and taking to Twitter, they acknowledged that the celebration was for them and also added "We can give it so we can take it so fair play Virat." They also funnily invited Kohli to be a part of their group.

See their tweets here:

We can give it so we can take it so fair play Virat 🤣 See you in Manchester @imVkohli 👋 Still not too late to sign up either @imVkohli 😘https://t.co/cg6c1J1c4v — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 7, 2021

India had set a daunting 368-run total for England to chase down and their openers provided a good start, with both Hameed and Rory Burns scoring fifties. But Hameed's dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse and eventually, it was too difficult for England to even save the match. India thus have a 2-1 lead in the series and are now headed to Manchester for the fifth Test.

