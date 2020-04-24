Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Wish Sachin Tendulkar on His 47th Birthday, Thank Him for ‘Inspiring Many’ Through His Passion for Cricket (See Posts)

Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag Had Special Birthday Message for Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag joined the cricket fraternity in wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Kohli and Sehwag paid their tributes to the great man in their own way. While Kohli thanked Tendulkar for inspiring millions though his passion for cricket, Sehwag reminded everyone how Tendulkar grinned and stuck to eventually taste World Cup success after years of disappointment. Tendulkar, who bid adieu to cricket in 2013, celebrates his 47th birthday on this day and many from the cricketing universe as well as outside it have taken to social media to wish him on his born day. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: When Master Blaster Became the First Batsman to Score a Double Century in ODIs.

“Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji,” Kohli wrote in his wish for the little master on his birthday. The Indian captain also posted a picture of himself and Sachin sharing a funny moment before an Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday.

Virat Kohli Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

In the picture Kohli and Sachin can be seen laughing while talking to each other – perhaps Sachin was reminding Kohli about the golden words he spoke about Sachin post India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Sehwag, who shared many memorable opening partnerships with the master blaster, wasn’t far behind and paid tribute to the great man in his own unique style. “True that the great man could stop time in India when batting,” Sehwag wrote in his birthday wish for Tendulkar. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. The pictures showed team India’s reaction post two different World Cup tournaments.

Virender Sehwag's Special Wish for Sachin

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020

The first picture is from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies where India were knocked out from the group stages after a disastrous tournament, which included defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Rahul Dravid was then the Indian captain and the picture shows members of the Indian team, including Sachin, disappointed and left in tears after being knocked out.

The second picture, on the other, is that of a jubilant India moments after lifting the World Cup trophy in 2011. India, led by MS Dhoni, beat Sri Lanka to become world champions at home in 2011. “Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory,” Sehwag wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Sachin has, according to a PTI report, decided to not celebrate his 47th birthday as a mark of respect towards the heath-care staff and other frontline workers fighting coronavirus pandemic on the front. Tendulkar recently was awarded the Laureus Ultimate Sporting Moment of the Decade award for the picture of him carried on the shoulders of Indian team post the 2011 World Cup win.