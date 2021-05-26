Virat Kohli and men are all set for the upcoming challenge of the World Test Championship 2021 finals in England which will be held in June. Ahead of the much-awaited finale, Virat Kohli is taking free-kicks on the football ground. Little did he know that the free-kick challenge would end up being a crossbar challenge instead. Virat Kohli's interest in football is not a secret affair. The Indian cricket captain had a hearty laugh at himself while sharing the video of himself on social media. Virat Kohli Stresses on Mindset While Rohit Sharma Talks About Plans Against Bowlers and Situation, Says Shubman Gill Ahead of WTC 2021 Final.

Team India is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starting June 18 against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will fly to England for the final match in the first week of June. Post this, the Indian team will play a five-match Test series against England until September. So a gruelling schedule awaits the Men in Blue.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the Indian cricket captain:

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the BCCI is planning to conduct the remaining part of the IPL 2021 in September this year. The tournament is expected to happen in UAE and the possibilities of conducting the IPL 2021 in UAE will be discussed in the Annual General Meeting. The IPL 2021 was called off indefinitely owing to the beaches made in the bio-bubble and the players being tested positive.

