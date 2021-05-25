Young Indian Test opener Shubman Gill on Monday, talked about the differences in batting with captain Virat Kohli and fellow opening partner Rohit Sharma. The 21-year old has been added to India's squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18. When asked by reporters as to where the differences lied when it came to batting with Kohli and Sharma, Gill said, "Virat bhai tells me to play fearlessly whenever we speak about the game. He speaks about mindset a lot, that you have to be in good frame of mind when you go out to bat and shares his experiences.” India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship Final: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Summit Clash Against New Zealand

And when I am batting with Rohit bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl, what the situation is like, depending on that, when to take risk or not,” the right-hander added.

Gill was added to India's Test squad in 2019 but got to make his debut just last year during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With an attacking approach at the top of the order, Gill's Test batting impressed many, with him having scored 378 runs in seven Tests so far and his highest score being 91. He however had a difficult IPL 2021 last month where he could score just 132 runs in seven innings.

He would nonetheless be raring to make a return to form, and says that it would be important to play session by session in England.

"In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener,” Gill said.

