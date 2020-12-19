Virender Sehwag trolled the Indian team after they were bundled for their lowest ever score Test cricket. India folded for 36 runs in their second innings thereby registering their lowest total in Test cricket’s history. The previous lowest score India had made was 42 against England in 1974. None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double figures with Mayank Agarwal’s nine runs the highest individual score of the Indian innings. Sehwag took to Twitter to troll the side for the humiliation and compared the scores of all 11 batsmen to an OTP. India’s Lowest Total in Test Cricket: Virat Kohli and Co. Break Infamous 46-Year Old Record After Being Restricted to 36.

The combined scores of all 11 players of the Indian cricket team looked 49204084041. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin were out for ducks while Prithvi Shaw and captain Virat Kohli scored four runs each. Agarwal, Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav were the only players to hit a boundary in the innings. Sehwag posted the scores of all 11 players and wrote: “The OTP to forget this is 49204084041.” Fans Want Rohit Sharma Back in Team After India Slump to Their Lowest Test Total Ever (See Reactions).

Virender Sehwag Trolls Team India for Batting Collapse

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

India folded for just 36 runs in 21.2 overs with Pat Cummins taking a four-for and Josh Hazlewood completing a five-wicket haul. Hazlewood also became the 18th Australian bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Hanuma Vihari. This was his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Earlier, India had bundled Australia for 191 runs after posting 244 having opted to bat first. Ashwin was the star for India in the first innings and took 4/55 while Yadav ended with figures of 3/40 and Jasprit Bumrah took the other two wickets. With the bat, Kohli was the highest scorer for India with 74 runs while Rahane and Pujara made valuable 40s. India had taken a 53-run lead in the first innings and set Australia 90 runs to win the Test match after the massive batting collapse in the second innings.

