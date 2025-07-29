WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: India Champions will play their last match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 as they will take on West Indies Champions in the final match of the group stages. India Champions are currently at the bottom of the table with only one point out of four matches played. They still have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals and for that they will need to defeat West Indies by a massive margin in the last match of the group stages. India and West Indies Champions, both are almost out of the semifinal race and only a miraculous victory can make them survive. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions Take Lead in Standings, India Champions Remain Winless.

West Indies Champions have only one game and have two points on the board and after four games they are at the second last position in the points table. Their only win came against England Champions in the group stages. Unlike India, a win in this game can make sure West Indies qualifies for the semifinal over England, who have three points from five matches.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Tuesday, July 29 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Grace Road, Leicester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Grace Road, Leicester, on Wednesday, July 29. The IND vs WI WCL 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below. 'Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela…', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Straight-Forward Reply To Question Regarding Playing Against Pakistan If India Reaches WCL 2025 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

