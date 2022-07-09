The first ODI of a three-match series between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on 10 July 2022 (Sunday) at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. West Indies Name Squads for T20Is, ODIs Against Bangladesh.

Nicholas Pooran-led WI defeated Bangladesh in the three-match T20 series by 2-0 earlier and will be hoping to keep the momentum going. WI has been doing well off-late, especially with the batting whose charge has been taken up by Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope and Brandon King. However, it is not on Bangladesh's part to lie back as the visitors will be looking for ways out to thrash the hosts back in the ODIs. Senior opener of BAN, Tamim Iqbal will also be joining the team for ODIs which will be relieving for the side.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN) could be the Wicket-keepers

WI vs BAN , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Rovman Powell (WI) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mahmudullah (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form our batting attack

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Rovman Powell (WI), Mahmudullah (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Shai Hope (WI) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while, Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

