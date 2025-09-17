In a must-win encounter Asia Cup 2025 Group A, the Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns against the Afghanistan national cricket team on September 18. Group B stands in a very interesting position. Sri Lanka have won two in two and are currently at the top of the points table. Bangladesh has finished their three games and currently have two wins and one loss. Afghanistan, meanwhile have one win in two matches they have played so far. If they win against Sri Lanka, then the net run rate will come into play. If they lose, they will be knocked out of the Asia Cup 2025. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are at the best position and will have to aim at not losing by a big margin. Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Become Leading Wicket-Taker in T20I Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka has played good cricket so far and they will be confident while entering this game and the Super 4's. The last game was a scare for them against Hong Kong, where they kept slipping up under pressure. But they have the batting depth which made sure they go over the line. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga's good form will back their confidence. Afghanistan meanwhile are heavily dependent on their bowling. Allah Ghazanfar has not supported Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan well and the batting has not stepped up. It can be a last opportunity for them in the tournament.

When is SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. The SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 T20I match will commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The SL vs AFG H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, Sri Lanka and the Afghanistan have met each other merely eight times in T20Is. Sri Lanka holds the lead with a 5-3 win record over Afghanistan in the T20Is head-to-head record. Jonathan Trott Googles to Check Whether Bangladesh Have Won Asia Cup or Not During BAN vs AFG Pre-Match Press Conference (Watch Video).

Who Are the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Dushmantha Chameera Pathum Nissanka Kamil Mishara

SL vs AFG Likely Playing XI

Sri Lanka Likely XI vs AFG: Kusal Mendis (Wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thusara.

Afghanistan Likely XI vs SL Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

