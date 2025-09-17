A hilarious incident took place ahead of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match during the pre-match press conference, when Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott had to check in his phone whether Bangladesh has won the Asia Cup ever. Trott attended the pre-match press conference representing Afghanistan and while answering a question, he said 'Bangladesh have won the Asia Cup a few times'. A journalist pointed him out that Bangladesh has never won the competition and been a finalist rather. Trott was in disbelief and after the journalist told him that Bangladesh has never won any Asia Cup in any format, he checked his phone whether the information is true. Trott's reaction caught fans laughing and the video went viral on social media. Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Defeat Valiant Afghanistan by Eight Runs in Thriller, Fight for Super 4 Spots Intensifies.

Jonathan Trott Googles to Check Whether Bangladesh Have Won Asia Cup or Not (Timestamp: 3:20)

