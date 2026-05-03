Who is Suryansh Shedge? Know All About Punjab Kings Batter Who Scored His Maiden IPL Fifty in GT vs PBKS 2026

Punjab Kings (PBKS) found a new hero on Sunday as young batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge announced his arrival on the big stage with a blistering maiden IPL half-century. Coming in at a critical juncture during GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans, Shedge’s resilient knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium helped rescue a Punjab side that had been rattled by an early collapse. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Who is Suryansh Shedge?

Shedge first skyrocketed to national prominence during Mumbai’s title-winning campaign in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He established himself as one of the most dangerous finishers in the domestic circuit, amassing runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 251.92.

His most notable contribution before tonight was a quickfire 36 off just 15 balls in the SMAT final against Madhya Pradesh. His ability to perform under high pressure caught the eye of the PBKS scouting team, who acquired him for his base price of INR 30 Lakh during the 2025 mega auction.

Protege of Shreyas Iyer

Interestingly, Shedge has long been considered a protégé of current PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. Both players represent Mumbai in the domestic circuit, and Iyer has frequently praised the youngster’s 'fearless approach' and ability to adapt to different game situations.

Shedge's journey began at the grassroots level in Mumbai, where he became the youngest player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 19. His transition from a domestic powerhouse to an IPL half-centurion marks a significant milestone in a career that many analysts believe will eventually lead to national honours.

IPL Heroics Against GT

Walking out to the crease with the score at a precarious 47/5 after the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis were dismissed, Shedge showed maturity beyond his years. The 23-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer neutralised a hostile spell from Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada before launching a calculated counter-attack against the spinners.

Suryansh Shedge's Beast Mode

PBKS in recovery mode? 😲 🎥 The youngster Suryansh Shedge with three SIXES out of nowhere 👏👏 He also notches up his maiden #TATAIPL fifty, off only 24 balls 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/9vBsQTIV2x#KhelBindaas | #GTvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/vMVWwiWOU0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

His maiden fifty was a blend of technical discipline and the 'clean hitting' that has made him a household name in domestic circles. Reaching the milestone in just 24 balls, Shedge’s innings was punctuated by four massive sixes and three boundaries, providing the much-needed impetus to the Punjab Kings' first-innings total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).