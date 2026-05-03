Who is Suryansh Shedge? Know All About Punjab Kings Batter Who Scored His Maiden IPL Fifty in GT vs PBKS 2026
Walking out to the crease with the score at a precarious 47/5 after the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis were dismissed, Suryansh Shedge showed maturity beyond his years, lifting his team out a ditch, while reaching his maiden IPL fifty in merely 24 balls.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) found a new hero on Sunday as young batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge announced his arrival on the big stage with a blistering maiden IPL half-century. Coming in at a critical juncture during GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans, Shedge’s resilient knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium helped rescue a Punjab side that had been rattled by an early collapse. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.
Who is Suryansh Shedge?
Shedge first skyrocketed to national prominence during Mumbai’s title-winning campaign in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He established himself as one of the most dangerous finishers in the domestic circuit, amassing runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 251.92.
His most notable contribution before tonight was a quickfire 36 off just 15 balls in the SMAT final against Madhya Pradesh. His ability to perform under high pressure caught the eye of the PBKS scouting team, who acquired him for his base price of INR 30 Lakh during the 2025 mega auction.
Protege of Shreyas Iyer
IPL Heroics Against GT
Walking out to the crease with the score at a precarious 47/5 after the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis were dismissed, Shedge showed maturity beyond his years. The 23-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer neutralised a hostile spell from Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada before launching a calculated counter-attack against the spinners.
Suryansh Shedge's Beast Mode
PBKS in recovery mode? 😲
🎥 The youngster Suryansh Shedge with three SIXES out of nowhere 👏👏
He also notches up his maiden #TATAIPL fifty, off only 24 balls 👌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/9vBsQTIV2x#KhelBindaas | #GTvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/vMVWwiWOU0
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026
His maiden fifty was a blend of technical discipline and the 'clean hitting' that has made him a household name in domestic circles. Reaching the milestone in just 24 balls, Shedge’s innings was punctuated by four massive sixes and three boundaries, providing the much-needed impetus to the Punjab Kings' first-innings total.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).