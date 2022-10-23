The eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup or T20 World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Australia, as the first group stage came to an end the teams that qualified for the Super 12 are Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. The home side and the defending champions, Australia started off the Super 12 and group 1 matches with their match against New Zealand. The group 2 matches will be kicked off by Sri Lanka vs Ireland but all eyes will be on the face-off between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket ground on October 23. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Rain Chance Drops to 70% on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 As per Bureau of Meteorology, Australia.

Team India will be facing the Pakistan side once again at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The last time these two teams came face to face in the T20 World Cup it resulted in a humiliating defeat for the Men in Blue. Winning the toss Pakistan decided to field first, India presented with a target of 152 runs to the Green Shirts and they reached the mark without losing a wicket. This was also the first time Pakistan won against the Indian side in a Cricket World Cup or T20I World Cup match. Rain or Not? Melbourne Weather Update Keeps Fans Engrossed Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match, See Twitter Reactions.

India vs Pakistan Winner Prediction

Courtesy: Google

The India vs Pakistan match at the 2022 T20 World Cup will be their 12th match in T20I cricket. Google has set its prediction for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. No surprise, Google has picked India as the favourites to win the clash. It has given a 63% win probability for India in the match and Pakistan has a 37% chance of winning the game.

In their previous 11 matches, India has won eight of them and Pakistan emerged victorious on three occasions. Team India might have the higher win percentage but in the last three matches against the Pakistan side they have suffered defeat twice, both in the crucial bout of the T20 World Cup 2021 and the Asia Cup 2022. Once again the rivals are set to face each other, the Men in Blue will be highly motivated heading into their first match of the competition and will try to qualify for the knockout stage to get one step closer to their second T20 World Cup title.

