Through the last few days several reports with the claim that the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match can be a rain washout has kept cricket fans waiting anxiously. The agonising wait has made fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the uncertain weather forecast of Melbourne ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, October 22. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Rain Chance Drops to 70% on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 As per Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

'Work is temporary'

'I am the Weather Expert'

' Life is Good'

'There is still hope'

'Funny One'

'Anxious'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)