Through the last few days several reports with the claim that the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match can be a rain washout has kept cricket fans waiting anxiously. The agonising wait has made fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the uncertain weather forecast of Melbourne ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, October 22. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Rain Chance Drops to 70% on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 As per Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

'Work is temporary'

Work is temporary, an entire tab dedicated to melbourne weather check is permanent.#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/ccSsOwULRl — Mujahid Tanveer (@RightArmPhaast) October 22, 2022

'I am the Weather Expert'

' Life is Good'

Me after Melbourne weather says its sunny and no rain on some dodgy weather website based in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/PgcZxwVifr — omair (@omairmcr) October 22, 2022

'There is still hope'

Tomorrow' weather prediction for East Melbourne, the neighborhood where MCG is located. Chances of rain getting slim by time. It was hovering around 80% not long ago. Also precipitation is pretty low. So get ready its happening. The match that is. #PakistanVsIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y0k0YcpZfy — Zeeshan (@What1075bt) October 22, 2022

'Funny One'

'Anxious'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)