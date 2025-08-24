Acroabtic fielding efforts near the boundary line have become a regularity nowadays. The improving fitness of players, training and practice under fielding coaches have made them capable to take stunners around the boundary maintaining their balance and base. There has been multiple catches where fielders catch the ball, see they are going over the boundary, juggle it over and then come back from outside to take the catch. Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's catch in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final to dismiss David Miller or the recent catch of Glenn Maxwell in the Australia vs South Africa first t20I can be good examples. Was Glenn Maxwell's Catch to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Legitimate? Here's What ICC's New Rule Says About 'Bunny-Hop' Catches On Boundary Line.

During the same Australia vs South Africa series, in the third ODI, a brilliant effort from Dewald Brevis was adjudged a six by the umpires on duty. Wiaan Mulder was bowling to well-set Cameron Green, who launched the ball to the long-on boundary, aiming for a six. Dewald Brevis took a good catch initially, but he realised he was going over the boundary line. He threw the ball in the air, went over the boundary and pushed it back in the field. Initially, everyone felt Brevis saved the six but to their surprised umpires signaled for a six. Fans eager to know why umpires adjudged Brevis' fielding effort a six, will get the entire information here.

Dewald Brevis' Fielding Attempt

Unbelievable effort from Brevis but it’s a 6 according to the new ICC rules pic.twitter.com/fMPfiZgoGt — Rana Shazib (@RanaShazibKhan) August 24, 2025

Why Dewald Brevis’ Acrobatic Boundary Line Fielding Effort Was Awarded a Six?

Dewald Brevis took a second touch on the ball when the ball was outside the boundary line. As per the new MCC laws, multiple touches with the ball outside the field of play is now illegal. Brevis was going over the boundary line, so he had to throw the ball in such a way so that the ball stayed within the field of play, but because it went over while he was airborne trying to pull it back, the umpires adjudged it as a six. Fans eager to know the new MCC law for 'Bunny Hop' fielding attempts, will get the entire information below. What is a 'Bunny Hop' Catch? Check Details About Boundary Catches Made Illegal as Per MCC's New Fielding Rules.

What is the Latest MCC Law for 'Bunny Hop' Fielding Attempts?

As per the new MCC Law, an airborne fielder is allowed to make just one contact with the ball outside the boundary after which he/she has to come back within the field of play for the catch to be deemed a legal one. Multiple touches with the ball while being outside the boundary line is now illegal, as per the new MCC fielding rules. Hence, Michael Neser's catch from the 2023 BBL, where he did mutiple hops outside boundary line, would be illegal as per this change of fielding rules. Relay catches too will be affected, wherein the fielder, who parries the ball back in for the catch to be completed by a teammate, must too need to be back in the field of play. On the other hand, boundary catches are still allowed, though.

