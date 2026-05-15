Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni continues to be unavailable for tonight’s LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium. The 44-year-old veteran remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a persistent calf injury, extending his absence from the playing XI for the entirety of the IPL 2026 campaign thus far. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The primary reason for Dhoni’s absence is a calf strain sustained during the CSK pre-season camp. Although the former captain was initially expected to miss only the opening fortnight of the tournament, the injury flared up during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium in late April.

Despite a brief flicker of hope earlier this week, following reports that a flight ticket had been booked for him to travel to Lucknow, Dhoni ultimately did not join the squad. Club sources confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter opted to remain in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs CSK IPL 2026.

In Dhoni’s absence, CSK have relied on new acquisition Sanju Samson to handle the wicketkeeping duties. Samson, who joined the franchise ahead of the 2026 season, has been a key figure in the side's recent resurgence.

Under the leadership of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Super Kings have managed to steady their campaign, entering tonight’s fixture on the back of a three-match winning streak. There has also been a notable change in Dhoni’s role off the field this year. Unlike previous seasons, where he mentored from the dugout, the legendary 'Thala' has intentionally maintained a lower profile on match days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).