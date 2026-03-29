As 19-year-old off-spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar makes waves in the 2026 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, his name has become a subject of significant discussion. To many, the use of "Allah" as a standalone name appears to conflict with Islamic tradition, which reserves the name exclusively for the Creator.

However, a closer look at Afghan naming customs and the specifics of the cricketer’s full identity reveals a practice that is both culturally rooted and religiously compliant. Why is Tree Sign Shown For Dot Ball During IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast?

The Pashto 'Ullah' Connection

In his native Pashto, the cricketer’s name is frequently cited as Ghazanfar Ullah Mohammad. This distinction is critical to understanding the name's permissibility. In Arabic and Pashto grammar, the suffix "Ullah" is a contraction of Allah, essentially meaning "of Allah."

When structured as Ghazanfar Ullah, the name translates to "The Lion of Allah." This is a common and highly respected naming convention across the Muslim world, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Similar variations include:

Ata Ullah: The Gift of Allah.

Habib Ullah: The Beloved of Allah.

Allah Ditta: A Punjabi variant meaning "God-given." Is Allah Name Permissible in Islam?

Under Islamic law (Sharia), naming a child "Allah" on its own is strictly forbidden (Haraam). Exclusive names such as Allah or Al-Rahman are reserved for the Divine. Humans may only use these if they indicate a relationship of servitude or devotion.

Ghazanfar’s name is considered permissible because it is a compound name. In Central and South Asian cultures, "Allah" is often used as a prefix or suffix to mean "God-given" or "blessed by God." While Arab naming conventions lean heavily on the "Abd" (servant) prefix, Afghan traditions frequently use compound structures that imply the same relationship of devotion without strictly following the "Abd" formula in daily speech. Harbhajan Singh Loses Cool After Being Criticised for His Hindi Commentary During IPL 2026.

Administrative "Lost in Translation"

The confusion regarding his name primarily stems from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and franchise databases. Most Afghan players do not use traditional Western-style surnames. When Ghazanfar entered the global system, his name was split to fit digital "First Name" and "Surname" boxes.

In this transition, the respectful compound Ghazanfar Ullah Mohammad was simplified. "Allah" was registered as the first name, and "Ghazanfar" as the last name. This creates the illusion of a standalone divine name, Allah Ghazanfar, which does not exist in the player's actual cultural or religious usage.

The Meaning of 'Ghazanfar'

While the religious context provides the prefix, the cricketer's given name, Ghazanfar, carries its own weight. Derived from Arabic, it translates to "Lion" or "one who grips fiercely." Historically an epithet for valiant individuals, the name has proven apt for the 6'2" bowler. His journey from the 2024 Under-19 World Cup to becoming a multi-crore IPL signing for Mumbai Indians has made "Ghazanfar" one of the most recognisable names in the 2026 tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).