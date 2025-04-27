Some franchises, like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians, have had some special events for social causes since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The 2008 champions, Rajasthan, play an IPL match in their 'pink' jersey, dedicating their match as a 'pink day', which is a tribute to all the women of Rajasthan. Royal Challengers Bengaluru play one IPL match in a green jersey to promote planting trees. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard: Check MI vs LSG Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Mumbai Indians have also started to celebrate ESA Day, a step taken by the team owners towards education and sports for all children. The Mumbai-based franchise celebrated its first ESA day in IPL 2024. However, the great initiative has been carried out for a long time.

What is ESA Day?

ESA Day, which stands for Education and Sports for All, is a part of the Reliance Foundation. On this day, the Mumbai Indians invite kids from different NGOs to watch the Indian Premier League at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. In the IPL 2025 season, the ESA day was celebrated during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match on April 27. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

ESA Day During the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

Under the Reliance Foundation, the Mumbai Indians have been running the Education and Sports for All campaign since 2010. The great initiative helps underprivileged children. For the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match, 19000 children will attend the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).