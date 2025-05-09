The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, after a successful run ahead of the business end, is now in limbo following the growing geopolitical and military tensions between India and Pakistan. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match on May 8 became the first casualty of the Indo-Pak uncertainties as the clash got called off mid-match at Dharamsala. This has raised concerns over the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today (May 9). BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players and Others from Dharamsala After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Was Called Off.

Pakistan Cricket Board have already swiftly shifted Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining matches following growing concerns from overseas players and rising tensions between the two neighbours. So far, in India, most of the northern states have been constantly under alert, which could see matches from Delhi and Rajasthan shift to other venues. However, the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match remains a concern from a security aspect, which has seen fans debate over the encounter. Former Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Back Indian Armed Forces Amid Pakistan Tensions.

Will LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match Take Place Today?

So far, neither the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) nor the IPL governing council have notified about the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match being called off or postponed. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, who was present during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match at Dharamsala, confirmed that the LSG vs RCB match at Lucknow will go ahead, but also maintained that the BCCI are reviewing the predicament and will take a decision on Friday (May 9) as the situation is ever evolving, apart from following government directives.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as and when the IPL or BCCI sends out a release regarding the IPL 2025 or LSG vs RCB match at Lucknow today. So far, the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will go on as scheduled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).