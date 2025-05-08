Some unforeseen developments were spotted during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. After 10.1 overs of the first innings was bowled, one of the floodlights went off. As it was being thought as a technical fault, the rest of the light towers also went off and the players were called off the pitch. News came from other parts of India that drone attacks were conducted by Pakistan across Jammu, Pathankot and Jaisalmer. The lights of the HPCA Stadium switched off and the fans inside the stadium were asked to evacuate immediately. As the India-Pakistan tensions escalated, a decision on the future of IPL was also awaited. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Requests Fans To Leave HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala During PBKS vs DC Match As Pakistani Drones Intercepted in Jammu.

According to Times of India, there was tension regarding the IPL 2025 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway due to the cross-border tensions. The BCCI has also planned a special train to get the players, support staff and broadcast crew to safe zone.

"We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important. The match couldn't have continued tonight because of the situation. It wasn't safe," says BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. Fans Evacuated From HPCA Stadium In Dharamsala Midway in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match As Pakistani Drones Intercepted in Jammu.

It is understood that players of both teams have reached their hotel and will now await more information from the Indian cricket board for future course of action. Panic has gripped the IPL at the moment and there was uneasiness amongst players of both DC and PBKS even before the game got underway. Since both teams had reached before the airports were closed, there was no clarity on their departure from the hills.

