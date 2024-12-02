Women’s cricket is also gaining popularity like men’s cricket and there are many T20 tournaments that include national and international level players going on around the world. WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League), WPL (Women’s Premier League), and WCPL (Women’s Caribbean Premier League) are a few of the top-notch tournaments in the Women’s T20 Tournament. With WBBL recently concluding all eyes are now set on WPL which will be the next mega event in the Women’s T20 category. But before WPL 2025, franchises will reshuffle with the WPL 2025 Auction coming up next. WPL 2025 Retentions: Check Full List of Players Retained and Released by Franchises Ahead of Women's Premier League Auction Along With Remaining Purse Amount.

On the retention list provided by the franchises, defending Champions RCB (Royal challengers Bengaluru) retained all but five players. RCB also secured a major trade, acquiring England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge from UP Warriorz in an all-cash deal. MI (Mumbai Indians) and two-time WPL finalists Delhi Capitals also released four players. Holding on to their star players, franchises will look to make the slightest changes in their plans going into the WPL season 3. Check out the WPL 2025 Auction date and time below.

When is the WPL 2025 Auction Event?

As per the BCCI press release, the Women's Premier League prepares for its third season with a mini-auction set for December 15 in Bengaluru, with ITC Gardenia confirmed as the venue of the auction. The time for the event is yet to be confirmed. India Women’s Cricket Team Spinner Shreyanka Patil Ready To Shine in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With WPL Learnings.

There are 19 slots to be filled by a team in the auction, including 14 Indian and 5 overseas players. Teams have a collective purse of Rs 16.7 crore. The BCCI is yet to inform the schedule for the 22-match tournament. Last season, WPL was held in February-March, and similar dates are expected for the third season also.

