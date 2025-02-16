WPL 2025 Purple Cap List Updated: Annabel Sutherland occupies the top spot in the list of most wickets in WPL 2025 after Delhi Capitals' thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on February 15. The Australian all-rounder, who has enjoyed a lot of success in international cricket of late, took three wickets in the second match of WPL 2025. She is followed by Delhi Capitals teammate Shikha Pandey, who took two wickets. Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Renuka Singh Thakur sit third and fourth respectively with two wickets each. Read below to check list of highest wicket-takers in WPL 2025. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The Purple Cap winners of the last two editions has gone on to win the WPL title as well. Shreyanka Patel, the WPL 2024 Purple Cap winner, took 13 wickets in RCB's title-winning campaign last year. Unfortunately, she wouldn't be part of the franchise in WPL 2025 after being ruled out due to an injury. Mumbai Indians and West Indies star Hayley Matthews had won the Purple Cap in the very edition of the WPL in 2023 when she had finished with 16 wickets. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians had won the title in 2023 with a win over Delhi Capitals in the final. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

WPL 2025 Purple Cap List

Pos Player M W BBI Avg Eco S/R 5W 1 Annabel Sutherland 1 3 3/34 11.33 10.73 6.33 0 2 Shikha Pandey 1 2 2/14 7.00 3.50 12.00 0 3 Amelia Kerr 1 2 2/21 10.50 5.25 12.00 0 4 Renuka Singh Thakur 1 2 2/25 12.50 6.25 12.00 0 5 Hayley Matthews 1 2 2/32 16.00 8.00 12.00 0

(Updated after MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, M-Matches, BBI-Best Bowling in Innings, Avg-Average, Econ-Economy, S/R-Strike Rate, 5W-Five Wicket Haul)

The WPL 2025 is up and running with a bang on February 14 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru beating Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring campaign opener. With the WPL in its third edition, fans can expect to watch breathtaking displays with the ball in hand and find out who eventually ends up winning the Purple Cap this time.

