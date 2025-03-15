Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates of WPL 2025 Final: In a repeat of the first edition final, Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have topped the WPL 2025 points table and entered directly into the final. This is their third final in three years and they have made it everytime by topping the group stages. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match scorecard here. Mumbai Indians have come up through the ranks by playing the Eliminator, just like they did in the 2023 edition. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants in a dominant manner in the Eliminator and made their way into the final. They have the hang of the conditions now and will look to post a big challenge against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals Vice-Captain Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts Ahead of WPL 2025 Final Against Mumbai Indians, Says 'The Break is Working to Our Advantage, We're Ready'.

Delhi Capitals are yet to play in the Brabourne Stadium in WPL 2025. They played their last match about two weeks ago where they lost against Gujarat Giants at the Bharat Ratna Atal Vihari Bajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. Before that, they have won three matches in a row and with five wins, they secured their top spot. DC-W women are under the able leadership of Meg Lanning and she will look to break the deadlock in the third attempt after failing for the first two times. Although she will need her team to put up an unified performance with Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland all contribution on the occasion.

Mumbai Indians lost their last league stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru too, but they have dominated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator and will be confident of their chances having done it before. Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr all are in exceptional form and their consistency has added a new dimention to the MI-W playing XI. All of them are players capable to decide games on their day and that helps MI-W get an edge in the big games. The likes of Yastika Bhatia, Sanskriti Gupta and more depth to an already strong squad and given MI-W are well acquainted with the conditions of the Brabourne Stadium, they will back their chances to win their second title.

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.