Who was the first player to be given out by the third umpire? Fans might be wondering the answer to this question in a bid to answer today's Google Search Googly! The third umpire has become one of the most important parts of the modern-day game of cricket, where he is tasked with making some pretty crucial decisions on most occasions, in pretty important moments of the game. The IPL 2025 is currently underway and the tournament too has already seen some memorable interventions by the third umpire, whose decisions at times have come under the scanner, stirring controversy. In this article, we shall take a look at the answer to the question--who was the first player to be given out by the third umpire and also learn about the incident. Who Scored a Century in just Three Overs? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

One of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, also reckoned as a cricketing carnival in India, the IPL 2025 has had several fans engrossed in the action with 10 teams putting the best that they have to offer in a bid to make it to the playoffs and have their hands on the trophy at the end of the tournament. This is also a time for fans to learn and know more about the game, including several interesting elements of its rich history and facts that have never been heard before.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google, the world's most popular search engine, has launched the campaign 'Googlies on Google', which offers fans a chance to gain some interesting information about the game while they log in to the website to search for something. A 'googly' is a delivery which is one of the biggest weapons in a leg-spinner's arsenal. Just like a 'googly' turns the other way, often leaving the batter flummoxed, the 'Googlies on Google,' which are questions appearing below the search bar on the website, often seem to have an obvious answer, but instead have information that many would not know about. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Who Was the First Player To Be Given Out by the Third Umpire?

Wel,l not many would have guessed it right,t but the answer to this is actually a very popular player, considered as the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) in the game of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar was the first player who was given out by the third umpire. This happened way back in 1992 when the India national cricket team toured South Africa. It was on Day 2 of the first Test of the series in Durban when Sachin Tendulkar struck the ball and it went to Jonty Rhodes at point. The Master attempted a single with Ravi Shastri at the other end and was turned down.

Watch Third Umpire Give Sachin Tendulkar Out

Considered as one of the greatest fielders the game of cricket has ever witnessed, the South African unleashed a powerful throw with Sachin Tendulkar being sent back and Andrew Hudson gathered the ball and took out the stumps at the striker's end. It looked close and the decision was referred to the third umpire, who was Karl Liebenberg, who, with the use of technology, found out that Sachin Tendulkar had fallen short of his crease and the run out ended the Master Blaster's innings for just 11 runs.

