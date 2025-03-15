Mumbai Indians claimed their second title in the Women's Premier League history. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 grand finale by eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday, March 15. The Mumbai-based franchise has now become the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament. Earlier, Mumbai Indians Women clinched the Women's Premier League title in the inaugural edition (2023). Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First Player To Hit 1000 or More Runs in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Final.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered a fighting half-century, which guided her side to a fighting total. While chasing, Delhi Capitals veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp hammered 40 runs. Sadly, Marizanne Kapp's knock went in vain as Delhi Capitals lost their third consecutive final in the Women's Premier League.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Guides Mumbai Indians to Tricky Score

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed 66 runs off 44 deliveries, including nine fours and two maximums. Her knock helped Mumbai Indians to reach a tricky 149/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt played a gritty knock of 30 runs off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours. With the ball, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and Nallapureddy Charani bagged two wickets apiece. Nat Sciver-Brunt Cleans Up Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning for Cheap Score During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Bowlers Guided Their Side to Second Title

While defending 150 runs, Mumbai Indians bowlers showed their class with the ball. Veteran all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt took a three-wicket haul, whereas ace leg-spinner Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets. Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, and Saika Ishaque took one wicket apiece, which broke the back of the Delhi Capitals star-studded batting attack. Marizanne Kapp played a fighting knock of 40 runs off 26 deliveries, but her knock went in vain as the rest of the Delhi Capitals failed to click with the bat. Towards the end, the Meg Lanning side lost the WPL 2025 final by eight runs.

