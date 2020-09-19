On this day (September 19), 13 years ago Yuvraj Singh etched his name in T20 cricketing history when he smashed England bowler Stuart Broad to six sixes in a single over. This incident took place during Indian vs England clash in the league stage of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The Indian cricketer scored a half-century in just 12 deliveries, a record which still remains untouched. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Conversation With Andrew Flintoff Which Provoked Him to Hit Stuart Broad for 6 Sixes During T20 World Cup 2007.

On the 13th anniversary of the iconic moment, Yuvraj Singh took to social media to remember the moment as he shared a still from one of the sixes he hit off Stuart Broad in that game. ‘13 years! How time flies!!’ the 38-year-old captioned his post, while reminiscing about one of the greatest moments in cricketing history. Yuvraj Singh Recalls 2007 ICC World T20 6 Sixes, Reveals Chat with Stuart Broad.

The drama began in the 18th over of the 2007 T20 WC league stage game between Indian and England when Yuvraj Singh had smashed Englishman Andrew Flintoff for two fours in that over. Following that, the two cricketers engaged in a war of words which angered Yuvraj and Stuart Broad had to suffer the consequences.

In the 19th over, Yuvraj smashed the first ball over deep mid-wicket. The next went over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over the deep point to a full toss, the fifth one over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on, sending all of Broad’s six delivers into the stands.

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also paid tribute to the iconic moment. Yuvraj played for MI in IPL last year, his only season with the record champions. However, the Indian cricketer helped Mumbai to clinch their fourth title.

Speaking of Yuvraj Singh, the cricketer had recently announced his retirement but is considering fo reversing his decision. The 38-year-old has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket with Punjab.

