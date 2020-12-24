Star Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared more pictures from his wedding ceremony with Dhanshree Verma and netizens can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler posted a couple of more pictures which are nothing but super cute. “Everything was just so beautiful, Engagement day #DhanaSaidYuz,” read the mushy caption of the post. For the unversed, Chahal and Dhanshree tied knots on Tuesday (December 22). While the fans didn’t have much idea about their wedding plans, the leggie took everyone by surprise by posting pictures of their wedding ceremony on social media. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Wedding Album.

“22.12.20, We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!” Chahal wrote while sharing the adorable snaps on social media. The post didn’t take long in getting viral on social media as cricket fraternity poured in congratulatory wishes. Meanwhile, let’s look at the new snaps shared by Chahal on the picture-sharing website. Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Wedding Pics OUT.

view Pics!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Meanwhile, the veteran leg-spinner was last seen in the India vs Australia limited-overs series where he played a crucial role in guiding India to win in two T20Is and one ODI. While Chahal is back home alongside some more white-ball specialists, an Indian troop is still down under for the battle in whites. The visitors haven’t got off to a delightful start in the series – losing the first Test by eight wickets.

Moreover, regular skipper Virat Kohli – who expects the birth of his first child in January – will not participate in the remainder of the series while ace pacer Mohammed Shami is ruled out of remaining fixtures with a fractured hand. The second and Boxing Day Test match will get underway on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).