Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Dhanshree Verma on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The 30-year-old took to his social media to make the news official to his millions of fans. The couple had announced their engagement in August of this year and have now decided to take a step ahead in their relationship. Times When Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Won Our Hearts With Their Social Media Posts.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to his social media to make the official announcement. ‘We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!’ wrote the Indian cricketer while also sharing some pictures from the wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Yuzvendra Chahal was recently a part of the limited-overs Indian team which faces Australia in the three-match ODI and T20I series. The 30-year-old played a huge role in both formats, also leading the Men in Blue to a series win in the shortest format.

However, the 30-year-old will take no part in the Test series which is still going on between India and Australia. Virat Kohli’s men lost the first game of the series but would hope that they can bounce back in the Boxing Day Test.

