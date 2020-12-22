“We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!” – Star Indian cricketer posted this mushy caption along with most adorable wedding pics, Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday. The 30-year-old tied the knot with his long-time partner, Dhanashree Verma. In August, the couple who had announced their engagement earlier this year surprised their fans with sudden decision to get married. Not only Yuzvendra, his beautiful bride, too took to Instagram to share precious moments from their marriage ceremony. We have curated more photos online to bring you a complete wedding album of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal full of romantic photos of the newlyweds.

Yuzvendra or Yuzi as his fans lovingly call him, took everyone by surprise by dropping most gorgeous marriage ceremony photos with the caption beginning with the wedding date - 22.12.20 along with a ring emoji. Dhanashree, an established choreographer and YouTuber, too shared the same message along with few photos from their big day.

Both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree look every bit of regal in their ethnic ensembles. The spinner wore a cream-coloured kurta-pyjama with full-sleeved embroidered jacket and dupatta. As for Dhanashree, she went for a traditional bridal look in red. She is wearing a heavily-embroidered lehenga that has multiple red hues such as oxblood red, maroon and crimson red. We loved how she teamed up a three-fourth sleeved blouse with her lehenga.

She is decked up with jewellery like statement choker necklace, earrings, mathapati, chooda, mangtika, nathani, bangles, kalire and so much more. Dhanashree looks incredibly gorgeous on her special day. And what makes her prettier is the way she is blushing posing beside her partner for life.

As soon as the duo shared their wedding photos, netizens began posting congratulatory messages. From the cricket fraternity, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Yuzvendra is a part of, wished the couple on beginning the new innings. Former Indian Test player, Wasim Jaffer too wished Yuzi and Dhana on the big day. We too wish the pair a very happy married life.

