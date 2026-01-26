The third T20 International between India and New Zealand on Sunday was marked not only by India’s clinical series win but also by a significant career milestone for one of its veteran players off the field. Yuzvendra Chahal, one of India's leading wicket-taker in the format, made his professional commentary debut during the match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India Beat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026; Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Score Fifties As Men in Blue Gain Unassailable 3-0 Lead.

While his teammates were busy dismantling the New Zealand batting order, Chahal was spotted in the commentary box, providing expert analysis and his trademark wit to the live broadcast. The 35-year-old leg-spinner, who is currently not part of the active playing squad for this series, joined the broadcast team to share insights into the conditions and the nuances of spin bowling.

Chahal’s transition to the microphone was met with significant interest from fans and colleagues alike. Known for his "Chahal TV" segments on the BCCI’s social media channels, the spinner has long been regarded as one of the most charismatic personalities in the Indian dressing room. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted with Shefali Bagga Days After 'Mutual Unfollow' with RJ Mahvash (Watch Video).

During his stint in the booth, Chahal provided a tactical breakdown of fellow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s performance. Bishnoi, making his return to the side, finished with impressive figures of 2 for 18, a performance Chahal described as "masterful" in the humid Guwahati conditions.

On the pitch, the match was a one-sided affair. India’s bowling attack, led by a resurgent Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 17), restricted the visitors to a modest 153 for 9. Despite a fighting 48 from Glenn Phillips, the New Zealand middle order struggled to find momentum against the Indian variety.

Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Expert Panel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Yuzvendra Chahal in Commentary Box

Look who’s in the commentary box, Yuzvendra Chahal... Totally unexpected entry. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kA15MTb1Zp — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) January 25, 2026

India’s chase was a masterclass in modern T20 batting. Despite losing Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the very first ball, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav launched a relentless counter-attack. Sharma blasted an unbeaten 68 off just 20 deliveries, while the captain, Yadav, anchored the finish with a fluent 57 not out. India reached the target in just 10 overs, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chahal’s appearance in the commentary box comes at a time when he has been absent from the national playing XI for several months. His last international appearance for India was in August 2023, and while he remains a high-value asset in the IPL, recently signing a lucrative deal with Punjab Kings, this move into broadcasting has prompted discussion regarding his long-term career transition.

