The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and already seen some blockbuster action-packed games so far. The IPL 2025 has showed that any team can beat any team in this league and no one will leave an inch of space to the other. They also showed that there are supremely talented Indian cricketers hidden in the domestic cricket circuit and they can take on any of the other cricketers, even if they are playing International cricket. The talent scouts of the IPL franchises have handpicked them and groomed them in the pre-season camp to gel well in their set tole in the playing XI and so far they have stepped on to the responsibility and delivered. Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

One such cricketer in Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. He was picked up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 40 Lakh as they were trying to search for a domestic spinner after moving on from Mayank Markande last season. Ansari didn't play for SRH in the first two games but then was handed in debut in the third match against Delhi Capitals. He impressed straightaway and scalped three wickets which included big names like Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul. Fans were elated to see his guile and performance and were eager to know his origin. Fans eager to know complete information about Zeeshan Ansari will get the entire information here.

Zeeshan Ansari Quick Facts

# Zeeshan Ansari was born on December 16, 1999.

# He was born at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

# His father is a tailor in Lucknow.

# 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 for India U-19.

# Zeeshan was teammate of the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in that U-19 World Cup.

# Zeeshan used to collect the autographs of his teammates in the U-19 World Cup.

# He played only two matches in the competition, scalping two wickets and conceded only 31 runs in each game with an economy of 4.31.

# Zeeshan made his First-Class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways in 2017.

# Although Zeeshan didn't have a great first-class career and has played only five games. He has 17 wickets in nine outings, with a best of 6/125.

# Zeeshan he has played only a solitary T20 for Uttar Pradesh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali fixture in 2019.

# Zeeshan's career re-ignited through the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20) 2024.

# Zeeshan scalped 24 wickets at an average of 13.25 while conceding only 7.60 runs per over to end as the leading wicket-taker in the UPT20 2024.

# Zeeshan's performances were instrumental in Meerut Maverick’s title-winning campaign in UPT20 2024.

# Despite being a leg-break bowler, Zeeshan showed his all-round bowling skills and even bowled in the death overs.

# He was recommended to the Sunrisers Hyderabad management by the team scouts.

# Zeeshan was purchased by SRH in the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 40 Lakh.

# He impressed in his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals scalping three wickets including the one of KL Rahul. 'Mujhe Sixes Maarna Pasand Hai' Aniket Verma Reveals His Hobby, Video Goes Viral After Youngster's Spectacular 74 During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Ansari's performance against DC has made sure that he gets more chances in the IPL 2025 and in future in Indian domestic cricket. Given he is a promising talent who has done the yards, fans will hope that SRH sticks with him and under the coaching of Muttiah Muralitharan, he becomes a more skillful bowler and breaks into Team India.

