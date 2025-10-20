Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan lock horns in a one-off Test match that starts on Monday, October 20. The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team one-off Test will mark the start of Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe, which features three T20Is apart from this multi-day game. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test match and it will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zimbabwe will look to make the most of home conditions as they take on an Afghanistan cricket team without their talismanic spinner, Rashid Khan. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic).

This is not the first time that Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will play a Test match in 2025. The two teams had faced each other in a two-match Test series, which had started on Boxing Day last year and the second game was played from January 2. While the ZIM vs AFG 1st Test had ended in a draw, Afghanistan registered a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test, leading them to win the series. The ZIM vs AFG one-off Test, however, is not part of the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship). ZIM vs AFG 2025: Rashid Khan Rested for Test Series, Set To Lead T20I Team As Afghanistan Name Squad for Zimbabwe Tour.

ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test Match Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Date Monday, October 20 Time 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-Off Test? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is set to take on the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in a one-off Test match on Monday, October 20. The ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test match is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and it will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-Off Test?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test live telecast on any TV channel. For the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-Off Test?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 69). It will be a pretty evenly-matched contest between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side can be expected to come out on top.

