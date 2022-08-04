The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England and will end on August 08 and India will be aiming for medals. This is the country’s 18th appearance at the quadrennial event and they have sent over 300-member contingent. India has always performed well at CWG, however, their medal chances have taken a huge blow as Javelin Throw star, Neeraj Chopra, was ruled out of CWG 2022. Neeraj Chopra had started 2022 in a sensational manner, breaking the Indian national record in Javelin Throw at the Diamond League in Stockholm. The 24-year-old also had a great outing at the World Athletics Championship 2022, winning a silver medal at the event and becoming only the second Indian to ever win a medal at the world championships. Heading into Commonwealth Games 2022, much was expected from Neeraj Chopra. He was tipped to win a medal for India at the Javelin Throw event. However, it will not be possible as the star has been ruled out of this edition. Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule: List of Indian Athletes Participating, India Fixtures and Date of Athletics Event in Birmingham CWG.

Why is Neeraj Chopra Not Participating at CWG 2022?

Neeraj Chopra picked up an injury following his appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2022, where he won India’s first medal in athletics. However, the 24-year-old underwent a MRI scan which revealed that he has suffered a groin strain and will need to rest to avoid any risk of aggravating the issue.

‘Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns,’ IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

‘Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had an MRI scan done on Monday, and, based on it, he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team’ he added.

The injury is expected to need a 2-3 week rehabilitation process and due to which the star has pulled out of CWG 2022. Neeraj Chopra is expected to return to action for the Diamond League finals in Zurich in September and will have his eyes set on winning medals at the Asian Games scheduled for next year.

