Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli has continued his remarkable start to the 2026 Formula 1 season, securing his second successive pole position during a dramatic qualifying session at the Suzuka International Racing Course. The Mercedes driver edged out teammate George Russell by 0.298 seconds, cementing the Silver Arrows as the team to beat in the new era of technical regulations. As the sport prepares for Sunday’s main event, fans are looking for ways to follow the action live as the championship battle intensifies between the two Mercedes teammates. F1 2026: Formula One Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict

Where to Watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the race live on Sky Sports F1, with highlights available on Channel 4. In the United States, coverage has moved exclusively to Apple TV for the 2026 season, marking a major shift in the sport's broadcasting landscape. For digital viewers globally, F1 TV Pro continues to offer a comprehensive service with multi-view onboard cameras.

In India, there is no traditional television broadcast of Formula 1 this year as well. FanCode remains the exclusive regional streaming partner, offering access via its application and website through individual race weekend passes or annual sports subscriptions.

Additionally, comprehensive coverage is available through the official F1 TV Pro subscription, which provides multi-camera views, live telemetry, and unedited team radio feeds. How F1 Teams Can Exploit New Rules to Win in 2026.

Race Fact

Detail Information Event FORMULA 1 ARAMCO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2026 Circuit Suzuka International Racing Course, Japan Date Sunday, 29 March 2026 India Start Time 10:30 AM IST Pole Position Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Front Row 1. Antonelli, 2. Russell India Broadcast FanCode (Exclusive) / F1 TV Pro India Entry Price INR 99 (Race Weekend Pass)

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Race Preview

The qualifying session in Suzuka confirmed that Mercedes has emerged as the early benchmark for the new engine era. Kimi Antonelli’s pole lap (1:28.778) was nearly three-tenths faster than teammate George Russell. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts fourth, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri showed resurgent form to take third.

In contrast, defending champion Max Verstappen continues to struggle with the new Red Bull-Ford partnership. After being knocked out in Q2, Verstappen will start 11th, trailing the Racing Bulls of rookie Arvid Lindblad. Lindblad, whose Indian heritage has made him a local fan favourite, secured a career-best 10th on the grid, outqualifying his veteran teammates

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).