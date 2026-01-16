New Delhi, Jan 16: Red Bull Racing have revealed their new livery for the Formula 1 2026 season in an event held in Michigan Central Station. The Milton Keynes-based team revealed their new design with a sparkling reveal in Detroit, the home of Ford, with whom they are collaborating to build their first-ever Formula 1 Power Unit. Red Bull pilot Martin Sonka pulled off an incredible feat by tearing the sheet off the vehicle with his plane. F1 2026: Isack Hadjar to Partner Max Verstappen As Red Bull Confirms Lineup for Next Formula One Season.

Red Bull Racing Showcases New Livery

When the energy drink company initially entered the sport in 2005, they used a gloss finish, which is what their new livery represents. The team claimed that the "heritage white base" of the RB22's 2026 design will "provide more depth and clarity and allow the iconic sun and bull logo to pop." Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season.

This season, Isack Hadjar, who leaves sister team Racing Bulls, will join four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Red Bull, which last won the Teams' Championship in 2023, will be hoping to win the World Championship again. Verstappen will switch to racing under the number 3 (his favourite number) for the 2026 season, rather than 33, taking the number previously used by former team mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull rallied to finish third in the Teams' Championship, and Verstappen put on a spectacular comeback to contend for the drivers' title right up until the penultimate race in Abu Dhabi 2024 season. Hadjar, his teammate, will continue to run the number six after joining Red Bull following just one season with Racing Bulls. Pierre Wache will oversee the technical team, while Laurent Mekies, who succeeded Christian Horner as Team Principal halfway through the previous season, will be in charge. --IANS hs/

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (redbullracing). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).