AC Milan get ready to host rivals, Napoli, in the quarterfinal match of the UEFA Champions League for the first leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Coming to the match preview for both the teams, Napoli’s form has been excellent in the Serie A this season as they are currently placed at the top of the Serie A table with 74 points out of 29 matches. Whereas, AC Milan are currently sitting at the fifth place with 52 points and are apparently vouching for a place in the top four position. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

AC Milan and Napoli have played against each other 32 times spanning all tournaments with them winning most number of times – 13 – and Milan emerging as winners on nine occasions and the remainders resulted in a tie. The recent clash between the two sides saw Rossoneri thrashing the home unit 4-0. Milan’s last win against Napoli will seem like a confidence booster ahead of the all-important UCL clash.

When is AC Milan vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Napoli will be visiting AC MIlan in their next UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in Milan. Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Erling Haaland Scores Again As Pep Guardiola's Team Takes Comfortable Lead In 1st Leg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between AC Milan vs Napoli will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Napoli match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

