Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: AC Milan will welcome defending champions and Italian Serie A leaders Napoli in a massive contest at the San Siro this evening. The home side are currently third in the points table with 9 points from 4 matches played and a win at home would help them go top. Under the management of Massimiliano Allegri, the team is starting to rebuild after a below par performance last term. On the other hand, Napoli remain the best team in the league and have won all their four fixtures. Their style of play along with the confidence the players express on the pitch makes them special. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Mike Maignan has returned to first team training with AC Milan and is all set to return to the starting eleven. Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez will form the two-man forward line with Luka Modric pulling the strings in midfield. Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana will be the attacking midfielder, pushing forward to join the attack.

Rasmus Hojlund has become an integral part of Napoli’s attack since making his move to Napoli from Manchester United. Stanislav Lobotka will sit deep and shield the back four. Kevin de Bruyne along side Matteo Politano and Scott McTominay like to drive froward with the ball and continue with goal, which makes them dangerous.

AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, September 28 Time 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (live streaming), no live telecast available

When is AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan will clash with defending champions Napoli in Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, September 29. The AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Napoli live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A online viewing options. FIFA World Cup 2026 Mascots Revealed: Meet Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle Representing Canada, Mexico and USA.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

However, fans in India might have live streaming viewing options of Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans might be able to watch online live streaming of the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match on the DAZN app and website. It will be a game with chances at both ends with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).