The Premier League side Liverpool are flying and are having one of the best seasons so far. Liverpool are all set to go head-to-head against La Liga side Girona in their next UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match. From defeating the defending champions of the Premier League, Manchester City, to reducing the defending champions of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid. In their last Champions League outing, Liverpool defeated Real Madrid by 2-0. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scored a goal each, which helped the Reds beat Los Blancos. But in their last Premier League outing, the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Xabi Alonso Brings Bayer Leverkusen’s Efficiency to New Heights.

Girona have only been able to win a single game in the UEFA Champions League this season. The La Liga side Girona are not having the best of the seasons this time around. Girona lost to Real Madrid by 3-0 in their last match and are not in form. This will be a tough outing for Girona when they face Liverpool in their next UCL 2024-25 clash.

Mohamed Salah and Gody Gakpo are in good form for Liverpool, which means that the Reds will have no problem in scoring some goals. With Alexis Mac Allister in the mid-field and Trent Alexander Arnold in the sides, it will be a tough job for Girona. Donny van de Beek will be looking to come back in form, which can help Girona to have some of the advantage.

When is Girona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Girona is all set to battle with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 next on Tuesday, December 10. The Girona vs Liverpool match will be held at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain and will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Girona vs Liverpool match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels. For Girona vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below. Liverpool Shines in UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Dumping Real Madrid Down the Table, Borussia Dortmund Rises to 4th.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Girona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches online via Sony Sports Network's OTT app, Sony LIV. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Girona vs Liverpool match, for which a subscription will be needed.

