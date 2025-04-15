Aston Villa will need to dig deep to turn around their quarter-final tie with Paris Saint Germain after they were beaten with ease in the first leg. The Parisians romped to a 3-1 win at home and were left disappointed with some big chances missed which could have put the tie to bed. After years of below-par performances, PSG do look like the part in Europe this term and it will be interesting to see if they can go all the way. As for Aston Villa, the experience of playing top European sides has been invaluable and they are possibly playing their biggest game of the season this evening. Aston Villa versus PSG will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. PSG 3-1 Aston Villa, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaraskhelia, and Nuno Mendes Hit Goals As Ligue 1 Champions Sink The Lions.

Leon Bailey is out of the tie for Aston Villa as he continues his recovery from an injury. Marcus Rashford has done well in parts but Aston Villa will hope for more from him on the wings this evening. Ollie Watkins is set to lead the attack with John McGinn as the playmaker. Boubacar Kamara in midfield will try and shield the backline for the home side.

Marquinhos returns to lead the defensive line for PSG after serving his suspension and there are no injuries in the squad which is a positive. Ousmane Dembele will play the striker up top with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue on the wings. Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Joao Neves form the dynamic trio in midfield for the visitors. UCL 2024–25: Luis Enrique Says PSG Showed ‘Personality and Character’ in 3–1 Comeback Win Over Aston Villa in UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg.

When is Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Aston Villa will take on PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Wednesday, April 16. The Aston Villa vs PSG match is set to be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For Aston Villa vs PSG, online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Aston Villa vs PSG match on the JioTV app for free. Expect PSG to progress through but they might end up on the losing side this evening.

