Manchester City has almost opened the doors of the UCL semifinals after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's team looked much organized and in control than Thomas Tuchel's team. who took over just two weeks ago. The result showed in the field, when Rodri provided City an early lead scoring a stunner. Despite repeated attempts, Bayern couldn't breach City's goal and the lead only got extended with Bernardo Silva scoring and Erling Haaland putting in the final nail in the coffin with his 45th goal of the season.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Result

