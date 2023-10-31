Al-Nassr will play host to Al-Ettifaq in a Round of 16 clash in the Kings Cup of Champions which should be a fascinating clash between two quality teams. Al-Nassr are the current holders of the trophy and second in the Saudi Arabian Pro league, 4 points behind Al-Hilal. With four wins out of their last five domestic games and brilliant performances in the AFC Champions League, the morale of the squad is high and there is a belief the team can achieve further success this campaign. Opponents Al-Ettifaq are seventh in the standings and ended despite a few setbacks recently, they managed to beat Al-Wehda in their last game. Al-Nassr versus Al-Ettifaq starts at 8:15 PM IST and will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:15 PM IST. Abdu Rozik Meets Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Bigg Boss 16 Fame Star Shares Pics on Insta.

Aymeric Laporte was not part of the starting eleven for Al-Nassr in the last game but the former Manchester City defender should get the node in the backline this evening. Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man up top for the hosts and his goal scoring record this season has been impeccable. Sadio mane, Otavio and Talesca have all linked up well with the Portuguese skipper forming one of the best attacks in the league.

Steven Gerrad will hope midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum can have a positive impact on Al-Ettifaq’s play with Jordan Henderson adding solidity in the middle as well. Demarai Gray can stretch the opponent backline with his pace and trickery and Al-Nassr will have to mark him well. Robin Quaison should lead the attack once again as the lone striker.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, King's Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Ettifaq in the King's Cup 2023-24 on Tuesday, October 31. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Ignore Salman Khan at Riyadh Boxing Event and This Pic is Proof!

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately for the fans there is no official broadcaster of the King's Cup 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India cannot watch live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Despite the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 match not available on TV, fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Al-Nassr like to attack from the word go and there is a strong chance of them securing a 2-1 victory here.

